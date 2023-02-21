HamberMenu
544 police personnel from Chennai receive constabulary medal for unblemished service

February 21, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal presenting the medals to personnel at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on Tuesday.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal presenting the medals to personnel at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

As many as 544 police personnel working in different units in the city were given the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Constabulary Medal for Unblemished Service.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Constabulary Medal 2023 was announced on January 13 for rendering unblemished service without any punishment in the last 10 years on the job.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal led the medal distribution at the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore and congratulated the awardees. Additional Director General of Police Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, S. Davidson Devasirvatham, Sandeep Mittal, B. Bala Nagadevi and other senior officials also distributed the medals to personnel from different units, such the Greater Chennai City Police, Railway Police, Coastal Security Group and Operations.

