GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

54 teachers under ‘Kanavu Asiriyar’ programme to go to France

Published - October 20, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 54 teachers under the ‘Kanavu Asiriyar’ 2023 (Dream Teacher) programme of the School Education Department will go on an educational tour to France from October 22.

According to a press release, these teachers were selected as they scored more than 90% and excelled in various aspects of education, art, technology, tradition and culture. They had received the ‘Kanavu Asiriyar’ 2023 award.

As many as 50 teachers from government schools and four from government-aided schools will go on the tour. They are slated to return to the State on October 28, according to an official from the School Education Department.

The ‘Kanavu Asiriyar’ programme was introduced to recognise teachers dedicated to transforming every individual. They went through two rounds of examinations and a round of evaluation on classroom teaching demonstration.

A total of 964 teachers, including graduate teachers and 127 post-graduate teachers, participated. Out of these, 162 intermediate teachers, 177 graduate teachers, 41 post-graduate teachers and a total of 380 teachers who scored at least 75% were selected for the ‘Kanavu Asiriyar’ Award.

Published - October 20, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.