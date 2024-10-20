54 teachers under ‘Kanavu Asiriyar’ programme to go to France

As many as 54 teachers under the ‘Kanavu Asiriyar’ 2023 (Dream Teacher) programme of the School Education Department will go on an educational tour to France from October 22.

According to a press release, these teachers were selected as they scored more than 90% and excelled in various aspects of education, art, technology, tradition and culture. They had received the ‘Kanavu Asiriyar’ 2023 award.

As many as 50 teachers from government schools and four from government-aided schools will go on the tour. They are slated to return to the State on October 28, according to an official from the School Education Department.

The ‘Kanavu Asiriyar’ programme was introduced to recognise teachers dedicated to transforming every individual. They went through two rounds of examinations and a round of evaluation on classroom teaching demonstration.

A total of 964 teachers, including graduate teachers and 127 post-graduate teachers, participated. Out of these, 162 intermediate teachers, 177 graduate teachers, 41 post-graduate teachers and a total of 380 teachers who scored at least 75% were selected for the ‘Kanavu Asiriyar’ Award.