53,359 new names, 26,005 deletions in Chennai’s draft voter list

The draft voter list for the 2025 special summary revision for Chennai district in Tamil Nadu was published on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) on the Ripon Buildings premises by the Additional District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) M. Prithiviraj, in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties.

As per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) instructions, the revision was carried out for 16 legislative Assembly constituencies in Chennai district, and will be effective from January 1, 2025 — the qualifying date.

The draft list, now available at Greater Chennai Corporation’s zonal offices and polling stations, includes 39.52 lakh voters— 19.41 lakh men, 20.09 lakh women, and 1,252 others. Updates made in the revision added 53,359 new voters and removed 26,005 names. Among constituencies, the Harbour has the lowest voter count at 1.76 lakh, while Velachery has the highest at 3.12 lakh.

Residents were requested to verify their names and details on the list by November 28, 2024, as per a press release.

Chennai district has 3,718 polling stations, with Perambur constituency having the most at 284 and Egmore the least at 169, the release added.

Special camps for submitting Forms 6, 6A, 7, and 8 will be held on November 16, 17, 23, and 24 (Saturday and Sunday) at the respective polling stations.

The list is also accessible on the ElC’s website (http://voters.eci.gov.in/) for applications related to new registrations, corrections, or deletions.

