ADVERTISEMENT

53,359 new names, 26,005 deletions in Chennai’s draft voter list

Published - October 29, 2024 01:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The revision was carried out for 16 legislative Assembly constituencies in Chennai district, and will be effective from January 1, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

The draft electoral rolls were released by M. Prithviraj, Additional District Election Officer/Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance), in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties at Ripon Buildings on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The draft voter list for the 2025 special summary revision for Chennai district in Tamil Nadu was published on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) on the Ripon Buildings premises by the Additional District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) M. Prithiviraj, in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) instructions, the revision was carried out for 16 legislative Assembly constituencies in Chennai district, and will be effective from January 1, 2025 — the qualifying date.

The draft list, now available at Greater Chennai Corporation’s zonal offices and polling stations, includes 39.52 lakh voters— 19.41 lakh men, 20.09 lakh women, and 1,252 others. Updates made in the revision added 53,359 new voters and removed 26,005 names. Among constituencies, the Harbour has the lowest voter count at 1.76 lakh, while Velachery has the highest at 3.12 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents were requested to verify their names and details on the list by November 28, 2024, as per a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chennai district has 3,718 polling stations, with Perambur constituency having the most at 284 and Egmore the least at 169, the release added.

Special camps for submitting Forms 6, 6A, 7, and 8 will be held on November 16, 17, 23, and 24 (Saturday and Sunday) at the respective polling stations.

The list is also accessible on the ElC’s website (http://voters.eci.gov.in/) for applications related to new registrations, corrections, or deletions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US