GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

53,359 new names, 26,005 deletions in Chennai’s draft voter list

The revision was carried out for 16 legislative Assembly constituencies in Chennai district, and will be effective from January 1, 2025

Published - October 29, 2024 01:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The draft electoral rolls were released by M. Prithviraj, Additional District Election Officer/Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance), in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties at Ripon Buildings on Tuesday, October 29, 2024

The draft electoral rolls were released by M. Prithviraj, Additional District Election Officer/Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance), in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties at Ripon Buildings on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The draft voter list for the 2025 special summary revision for Chennai district in Tamil Nadu was published on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) on the Ripon Buildings premises by the Additional District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) M. Prithiviraj, in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties.

As per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) instructions, the revision was carried out for 16 legislative Assembly constituencies in Chennai district, and will be effective from January 1, 2025 — the qualifying date.

The draft list, now available at Greater Chennai Corporation’s zonal offices and polling stations, includes 39.52 lakh voters— 19.41 lakh men, 20.09 lakh women, and 1,252 others. Updates made in the revision added 53,359 new voters and removed 26,005 names. Among constituencies, the Harbour has the lowest voter count at 1.76 lakh, while Velachery has the highest at 3.12 lakh.

Residents were requested to verify their names and details on the list by November 28, 2024, as per a press release.

Chennai district has 3,718 polling stations, with Perambur constituency having the most at 284 and Egmore the least at 169, the release added.

Special camps for submitting Forms 6, 6A, 7, and 8 will be held on November 16, 17, 23, and 24 (Saturday and Sunday) at the respective polling stations.

The list is also accessible on the ElC’s website (http://voters.eci.gov.in/) for applications related to new registrations, corrections, or deletions.

Published - October 29, 2024 01:45 pm IST

Related Topics

election / Chennai / political systems

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.