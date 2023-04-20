532 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

April 20, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported 532 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There was a small dip in cases when compared to the previous day when 542 persons tested positive for the infection. In Chennai, 113 persons tested positive for COVID-19 followed by 66 in Coimbatore. There were 32 cases in Kanniyakumari and 30 in Chengalpattu. Three persons who returned from abroad and two from other States tested positive for the infection. The fresh cases took the overall tally to 36,04,337. A total of 469 persons, including 130 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. A total of 3,626 persons were under treatment in the State. Of these, Chennai had the most number of active cases at 919. There were 394 active cases in Coimbatore and 291 active cases in Kanniyakumari. A total of 6,423 samples were tested. According to Wednesday’s data, the overall positivity rate stood at 8.7%.