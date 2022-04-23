53 test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

29 recoveries logged across State

On a day when 53 persons tested positive for COVID-19, the active caseload crossed 300 in Tamil Nadu. With the cluster at IIT-Madras pushing up the daily tally, Chennai accounted for the majority of fresh cases reported in the State on Saturday.

Chennai, along with eight other districts, reported the fresh infections. As many as 36 persons tested positive in Chennai, while the remaining districts had fewer than five cases each. There were four cases in Chengalpattu, three in Kancheepuram, two each in Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Tiruvarur and one each in Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari and Sivagangai. A person who returned from the UAE was also among the persons who tested positive.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 34,53,500. As per Friday’s data, Chennai’s positivity rate rose to 1.6%, following the IIT-Madras cluster.

A total of 29 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total recoveries to 34,15,165. A total of 310 persons were currently under treatment, of which, Chennai accounted for the most active cases at 179. Chengalpattu had 42 active cases.

As many as 18,214 samples were tested in the State. The total sample count stood at 6,60,36,333.

One private laboratory–A2 Path Labs India Private Limited, Coimbatore– was approved for COVID-19 testing. Due to administrative reasons, two private labs– Laboratory Services, Sri Kumaran Hospital, Tiruchi and Global Laboratory, Madurai– were removed temporarily from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) list of approved labs for COVID-19 testing. There were a total of 334 testing facilities across the State.

Vaccine stock

The State had a total of 1,47,68,225 vaccine doses as of April 23, of which 93,64,370 were of Covishield, 32,44,115 of Covaxin and 21,59,740 of Corbevax.