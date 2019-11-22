Chennai

527 autos booked for overloading

more-in

As many as 112 autorickshaws were confiscated and action has been initiated to cancel their permits and driving licences of the drivers for overloading. Police action followed repeat violations by the drivers.

The vehicles were part of the 527 autorickshaws against which cases were registered on Thursday. The police have advised parents to remain alert and prevent overloading of autorickshaws. Such violations were rampant, especially among vehicles that transport children to school, the police said.

On November 5, the police had registered cases against 1,275 autorickshaws for violating traffic norms and overloading.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 5:35:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/527-autos-booked-for-overloading/article30043125.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY