527 autos booked for overloading

As many as 112 autorickshaws were confiscated and action has been initiated to cancel their permits and driving licences of the drivers for overloading. Police action followed repeat violations by the drivers.
The vehicles were part of the 527 autorickshaws against which cases were registered on Thursday. The police have advised parents to remain alert and prevent overloading of autorickshaws. Such violations were rampant, especially among vehicles that transport children to school, the police said.
On November 5, the police had registered cases against 1,275 autorickshaws for violating traffic norms and overloading.
