520 students receive scholarships

Scholarships worth over Rs. 4 crore were handed over to 520 students by SSN Institutions on Thursday.

Justice (retired) Prabha Sridevan and poet Vairamuthu handed over the scholarships to the students. Since its inception in 1999, the scholarship distributed Rs. 64 crore, benefitting 7,100 students, a press release said.

Ravi Appasamy, managing director, Residency group of hotels, R. Srinivasan and Kala Vijaykumar, chairman and president, respetively, of SSN Institutions were also present. The scholarship benefits all eligible students in graduate and post-graduate courses in engineering and MBA. The Alumni gave Rs. 7.5 lakh for 20 students under the merit-cum-means category. Earlier, beneficiaries donated Rs. 40,000 under the ‘rural scholars — giving back’ scheme. — Staff Reporter