520 students receive scholarships

Scholarships worth over Rs. 4 crore were handed over to 520 students by SSN Institutions on Thursday.
Justice (retired) Prabha Sridevan and poet Vairamuthu handed over the scholarships to the students. Since its inception in 1999, the scholarship distributed Rs. 64 crore, benefitting 7,100 students, a press release said.
Ravi Appasamy, managing director, Residency group of hotels, R. Srinivasan and Kala Vijaykumar, chairman and president, respetively, of SSN Institutions were also present. The scholarship benefits all eligible students in graduate and post-graduate courses in engineering and MBA. The Alumni gave Rs. 7.5 lakh for 20 students under the merit-cum-means category. Earlier, beneficiaries donated Rs. 40,000 under the ‘rural scholars — giving back’ scheme. — Staff Reporter
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor