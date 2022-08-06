520 residents of IMH to be brought under CM’s health insurance scheme

Move follows relaxation of State govt.’s norms in submitting necessary documents

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian handing over the CMCHIS card to a resident of the Institute of Mental Health on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 520 residents of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) were brought under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) after the State government relaxed norms for submitting mandatory documents of residence proof and income certificate to benefit under the scheme.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian handed over the CMCHIS cards to IMH residents on Friday. He said a total of 311 men and 209 women of the IMH would benefit through the scheme. This included both wandering mentally ill persons admitted to the institute and those undergoing long-term treatment, he said.

He said the scheme provided a cover of up to ₹5 lakh per family, with ₹15 to ₹20 lakh for organ transplants, he said.

Usually, persons have to submit residence proof such as Aadhaar card and income certificate to be covered under CMCHIS. The income slab was raised from ₹72,000 to ₹1.20 lakh. But the residents of IMH were issued these cards without having to submit these documents as they may not have them, the Minister said, adding that the initiative would be implemented across the State.

IMH receives 350 outpatients every day. Every year, 4,500 persons are treated at the institute. The Minister said that IMH would be upgraded on par with National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences. On the occasion, opioid substitution therapy was rolled out at IMH along with Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society (TANSACS), at a cost of ₹11 lakh.

Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya and MLA (Villivakkam) A. Vetriazhagan took part. Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme S. Uma, Project Director of TANSACS T.N. Hariharan, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu, Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital E. Theranirajan and director of IMH P. Poorna Chandrika, among others participated.