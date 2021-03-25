ChennaiCHENNAI 25 March 2021 01:06 IST
52 medicos test positive
A total of 52 first-year students of a private medical college in Kancheepuram have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two days.
According to health officials, 176 persons were tested prior to the declaration of online classes.
Of these, 52 students were found to be positive for COVID-19 in the last two days.
The students, who tested negative for the infection, were being monitored.
