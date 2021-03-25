52 medicos test positive

CHENNAI

A total of 52 first-year students of a private medical college in Kancheepuram have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two days.

According to health officials, 176 persons were tested prior to the declaration of online classes.

Of these, 52 students were found to be positive for COVID-19 in the last two days.

The students, who tested negative for the infection, were being monitored.