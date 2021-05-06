52 businesses sealed on first day of lockdown in Chennai

CHENNAI

06 May 2021 23:47 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation locked and sealed 52 commercial establishments that were in violation of lockdown norms in various parts of the city on Thursday.

Showrooms of automobiles such as Hyundai and Volkswagen were locked and sealed on the first day of lockdown in areas such as Kottivakkam. In the central business district of George Town, zonal enforcement officials found 16 violations of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and fined all those in violation. A jewellery shop was also found in violation of the SOPs in Tondiarpet zone.

Zonal enforcement teams started visiting commercial areas at 11.30 a.m. to check if establishments closed at noon. Many commercial establishments in areas such as Kodambakkam and T. Nagar were sealed after officials found them open after the stipulated time.

Shops were directed to close at noon. The Greater Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Meghanatha Reddy said at least 14 commercial establishments were locked and sealed in Kodambakkam zone, the most in the city. Collection of fine amount was more in zones such as Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam and Sholinganallur.

Officials said the commercial establishments would be locked and sealed for at least seven days.