51-year-old man, 2 minor boys held for sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl

Three persons, including a 51-year-old man and two boys, were secured by the police on the charges of sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl near Villivakkam for the past six months.

The assault came to light when the girl complained of severe stomach ache to her aunt who lives in Thiruverkadu. Police said the child was studying in Class VI. The girl’s parents are daily wagers and hence returned home late owing to which she could not disclose it immediately to them.

The child told her aunt that one of her cousins sexually assaulted her. Later, the woman informed the girl’s mother. She was taken to hospital, where the doctors on examination found that she had been subjected to aggravated sexual assault for long.

Following this, the hospital authorities informed the Villivakkam police who transferred the case to the All Women Police Station. The police, then brought all those involved in the offence for enquiry and recorded the girl’s statement. She was also sent for medical examination and psychological counselling.

While one of the two boys was the girl’s cousin, the other was a neighbour — both aged 16. On seeing the girl’s cousin visiting her house frequently, the other boy took advantage of the victim, threatening to disclose the issue to all. A tailor in the locality had also sexually assaulted the child. Police said the parents who were alcoholic did not listen to the child when she attempted to tell them.

All Women Police booked a case under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Police said Kumar, 51, has been arrested. He would be remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a court. The two boys would be kept at the Government Observation Home.