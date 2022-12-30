5,000 police personnel to be deployed to maintain vigil for new year celebrations in Vellore and nearby districts

December 30, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST

Around 5,000 police personnel will be deployed in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur districts as part of security arrangements for new year celebrations from Saturday afternoon.

Police said that they have identified 210 vulnerable spots — accident prone and troublesome spots — in these districts where additional police check-posts have been established to check drunken driving, over speeding and more than two people travelling in two-wheelers. “We have intensified vehicle checks, especially in tourist spots like Yelagiri Hills. Around 20 vehicle checkpoints have been set up in the district for the new year celebrations,” K. Balakrishnan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Tirupattur, told T he Hindu.

A 40-member police team, led by K. Ganesh, Deputy SP (Tirupattur), conducted combing operation in Yelagiri Hills on Friday to prevent any untoward incidents during new year celebrations. At present, the Hills have 75 registered hotels and more than two dozen resorts, covering at least 32 tribal hamlets. Two police checkpoints have been set up in Yelagiri Hills to prevent rash driving along the route that has 14 hairpin bends. Around 1,000 vehicles are expected to the Yelagiri Hills for the new year.

Security arrangements in the newly-formed Ranipet district are being monitored by its Superintendent of Police Deepa Satyan. Around 750 police personnel, including women constables, will be deployed on national highways, key intersections and crowded areas. Highway patrol teams will monitor vehicles on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, Kaveripakkam-Arakkonam Road, Ocheri-Arakkonam Road, Walajapet-Chittoor Road.

Vellore SP S. Rajesh Kannan has warned motorists, especially the youth involved in bike racing and stunts while celebrating New Year, that severe action would be taken against them including denial of NOC for passport application and for joining government service, if they are caught for violations. Around 1,500 police personnel would be deployed in 58 vulnerable spots in the district. He also said that all hotels and clubs should check vehicles thoroughly before letting them in. Installing CCTV cameras has been made mandatory and a record of vehicles entering the premises should be maintained.

Tiruvannamalai has also made elaborate security arrangements, covering key towns like Arani, Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Chengam and Polur.