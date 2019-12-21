5,000 gather to protest against citizenship law in Vaniyambadi

A big crowd gathered in front of a podium in the middle of Vaniyambadi town on Friday, after offering namaz in the afternoon, protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

From nearby villages

There were more than 5,000 participants at the protest, who had come from neighbouring towns and villages.

They were seen holding placards, raising anti-CAA-NRC slogans, waving the national flag and singing the national song, braving the hot sun.

The demonstration was organised by the Tanzeem Jamaath and supported by political parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and other Muslim outfits.

Eight hundred police personnel including Superintendent of Police P. Vijay Kumar and M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi from Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai respectively, ADSP from Vellore, and four DSPs were in charge of the security arrangements since morning.

‘Stir to intensify’

K.M. Kader Mohideen, National President of the Indian Union Muslim League, who addressed the gathering said, “The BJP government is dividing the people in the name of religion, which was unheard-of so far in this democratic country. The stir will intensify and not end until the BJP government withdraws the Citizenship Amendment Act.”

Peaceful protest

Tanzeem Jamaath administrator Patel Mohammed Yusuf and DMK organiser Sarathikumar spoke during the demonstration.

The protest which started after 1.30 p.m. ended peacefully at around 3.45 p.m.