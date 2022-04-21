₹5,000 fine for damaging signages, digital street name boards

Special Correspondent April 21, 2022 21:21 IST

Corporation officials will file complaints with the police against the culprits who damage the signages and street name boards

The Greater Chennai Corporation will initiate action against those who damage the street boards. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Greater Chennai Corporation will collect ₹5,000 as fine from those damaging signages and street name boards in various parts of the city. According to a press release, the civic body has announced that officials will file complaints with the police against those damaging the signages and street name boards. More than 50% of the signages and signboards were damaged in the past few years and posters had been removed from many street name boards. The civic body will initiate action under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959 against those who damage the signages and name boards . As part of Singara Chennai 2.0, the Corporation has removed posters in public spaces, bus shelters, bridges, government buildings and has started artwork in many places. The civic body has started work on installation of new signages and digital name boards in most of the 471 bus route roads and 40,000 interior roads.



