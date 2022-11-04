500 underprivileged children who survived cancer to get insurance

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 04, 2022 19:24 IST

Star Health and Allied Insurance and St. Jude India Child Care Centre will provide cover this year to an additional 500 underprivileged children who are cancer survivors.

Under the “St. Judes for Life” programme, the insurer has so far completed one year of offering cover to 326 children. Star Health announced that it will soon give insurance to the siblings of children who battled cancer. This new policy will give health and accident cover for these children, according to a press release.

This was launched in November last year and the aim was to ensure that children who fought and recovered from cancer get continued support and offer them health and accident cover, Anil Nair, CEO, St. Jude India Child Care Centre, said.

Support our reporting.
“We planned this programme so that timely assistance is available to all our alumni to help them complete their education and maintain good health since the paediatric cancer survivors have a long life ahead of them,” he said.

S. Prakash, managing director, Star Health and Allied Insurance, said they were extending the association this year by providing support to not just cancer-warriors but also their siblings so that parents and children can focus on their future.

The Rotary Club of Madras Temple City was instrumental in facilitating this association.

