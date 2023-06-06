Man gets life imprisonment for raping seven minor girls 

June 06, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

A special court has convicted and sentenced a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting seven minor girls two years ago. His associates — two women — who abetted him have also been sentenced to an imprisonment of 20 years and five years respectively.

In 2021, the police conducted raids on a shop run by Perumal alias Iyamperumal, after they received a tip-off that he was selling banned gutkha products. During the raid, police got hold of his mobile phone to get details of those supplying gutkha to him.

While checking the phone’s photo gallery, the police found several videos of minor girls being raped. On initial investigation, the police team thought that he had downloaded child porn videos but on close scrutiny, it was found that Perumal himself had indulged in the act.

On further interrogation, Perumal disclosed that he was raping the minor girls for the past six months. He also claimed that two women, who were sisters, were his accomplices in the act and that they had even let him rape their own daughters.

A case was booked under section 9 (Aggravated sexual assault), 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) and 17 (Punishment for abetment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police arrested Iyamperumal along with the two women, aged 28 and 30. Police also said that the victims were below 13 years of age.

The trial was conducted against the three accused before the special court on the High Court campus for exclusive trial of cases under the POCSO Act. At the conclusion of the trial, the court convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹85,000.

The court sentenced one of the women to 20-years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 while another woman was sentenced to five-years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000.

