50 traffic violations reported through social media handle every day, say police

May 27, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) receives complaints of at least 50 violations through its Twitter handle from the public.

The twitter handles GCP “@chennaipolice_” with 1,35,927 followers and GCTP “@ChennaiTraffic“ with 75,271 followers are familiar handles to the road users giving updates about traffic discipline and communicating alert messages regarding traffic diversions among others.

The Twitter handles of GCP and GCTP receive inputs about violations such as rider and pillion rider not wearing helmet, vehicles parked on the platform or obstructing traffic, defective number plates, wrong side driving, stop line violations and triples riding.

Appropriate action is being taken on the tweets after verification and the action taken details are shared with the complainants. About 5,010 such inputs were received through Twitter in the last five months. Action was taken on 4,902 with 97.8 % disposal rate and the remaining are under progress, said a press release.

