50 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from house in Villivakkam
The police have launched a manhunt to nab the thieves who stole over 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash from a house in North Thirumalai Nagar in Villivakkam in ICF station limits on Saturday.
The police said Priya Prasad, a teacher at a private school in Anna Nagar, had gone to work leaving her second son Arjun at home. Arjun went to his relative’s house nearby in the evening after locking the house but on returning was shocked to find the house burgled. Immediately he filed a complaint in the ICF police station.
