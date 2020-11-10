50% reservations for in-service candidates in PG medical admissions: T.N. govt.

HC informed of two GOs issued on November 7 for providing such reservations for in-service candidates

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that they have decided to reserve 50% seats in the postgraduate (PG) medical admissions under the State quota for doctors serving in government institutions.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh was informed of two government orders (GOs) issued on November 7 for providing such reservations for in-service candidates in postgraduate as well as postgraduate super-speciality courses from the academic year 2021-22 and 2020-21 respectively.

The submission was made during the hearing of a writ petition filed by two doctors, M. Syed Fahrudeen and G. Kumaravel, serving at the Government Royapettah Hospital here, through senior counsel P. Wilson, seeking reintroduction of reservations for in-service candidates.

The two GOs produced before the court stated that the State government had been providing 50% reservations for in-service candidates in the State quota postgraduate and postgraduate super-speciality seats, which were filled up through a State-level entrance examination till the academic year 2016-17.

However, after the introduction of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) from 2017, the government stopped conducting the State-level test and began filling up the seats by giving preferential allotment to in-service candidates based on the hilly, remote and difficult areas where they had served.

Now, after obtaining the opinion of Advocate-General Vijay Narayan, the government had decided to provide 50% reservations to in-service candidates and fill up those seats on the basis of the NEET plus incentive marks.