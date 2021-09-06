50 persons held for attempting cart racing in Chennai

Chennai

06 September 2021 13:07 IST

Chennai Police said the Outer Ring Road had become a place for conducting two-wheeler racing and horse cart racing

Chennai City Police have arrested more than 50 persons and seized several vehicles for attempting to conduct a Rekla (horse-cart) racing on the Outer Ring Road on Sunday.

The Avadi Tank Factory Police are also searching for two persons who were the organisers of the event.

Police said the Outer Ring Road had become a place for conducting two-wheeler racing and horse cart racing. While the police have been regularly organising surprise checks on the Outer Ring Road to prevent two-wheeler racing, it received a tip-off on Saturday night that a group of persons were attempting to conduct horse racing along with betting.

A special police team was deputed to Vellanur village near the 400-feet Outer Ring Road on Sunday morning when they found several vehicles loaded with horses and race carts ready to conduct the horse racing. The police arrested 53 persons, including M. Irfan of Mount Road, S. Prakash of Saligramam and M. Dinesh of Virugambakkam, for trying to conduct a horse cart race.

The police also seized 14 horses, nine mini-trucks and 11 two-wheelers.

The police are searching for Saravanan and Hari, the event organisers.