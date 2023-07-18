HamberMenu
50% of personnel at Chennai Corporation’s 1913 call centre to answer calls on Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam

Starting July 18, five out of 10 employees at the call centre in Ripon Buildings, Chennai will answer calls to the helpline 1913 about the scheme.

July 18, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Greater Chennai Corporation has directed 50% of personnel at the civic body’s helpline 1913 to assist residents who seek information pertaining to Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam. The remaining workers will receive complaints about civic issues in the 15 zones of the city.

Starting Tuesday, July 18, 2023 five out of 10 employees at the call centre in Ripon Buildings will answer calls to the helpline 1913 about the scheme. The number of personnel at the call centre will be increased based on the number of calls made by residents to complain about civic issues during the period. 

Registration of beneficiaries for Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme to begin across the State on July 24 

Residents have demanded an increase in the number of lines at the control rooms at Ripon Buildings and at the 15 zones to prevent any delay in receiving complaints about civic issues on the Greater Chennai Corporation’s helpline number 1913.

During the floods, the civic body increased the number of lines to 50. In the event of an increase in number of calls ahead of the launch of the scheme, the number of lines are likely to be increased.

On Tuesday, four corporation employees were posted at the control room in Ripon Buildings to clear doubts about the scheme.

Ahead of launch of T.N.’s basic income scheme for women, Collectors told not to allow splitting of ration cards

Residents have been requested to call 044-25619208 to get information about the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam from Ripon Buildings.

The civic body will also answer queries on WhatsApp at 9445477205.

Distribution of applications in zones of north Chennai has started. Most of the zones have provided the phone numbers of the zonal officers for answering queries about the scheme.

Chennai

