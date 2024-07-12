GIFT a SubscriptionGift
50 Indian and international experts participate in Retina Summit

The summit will focus on retinopathy of prematurity in collaboration with the annual meeting of the Indian ROP Society

Published - July 12, 2024 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The sixth Retina Summit, which is happening till July 13 at Sankara Nethralaya, features 50 Indian and international experts and has over 250 delegates participating from India and neighbouring countries.

The summit will focus on retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) in collaboration with the annual meeting of the Indian ROP Society (iROP), which was founded by specialists from Indian eye institutes, including Sankara Nethralaya. It focuses on uniform screening guidelines, treatment strategies, awareness campaigns, and specialist training, a press release said.

Sankara Nethralaya has been a pioneer in ROP treatment since the early 1990s. It has established itself as a centre of excellence for ROP surgical management and ophthalmologist training through its vitreoretina fellowship programmes. The Shri Bhagwan Mahavir Vitreoretinal Department at Sankara Nethralaya hosts a focused, theme-based meeting annually. The Retina Summit includes presentations, panel discussions on ROP management, medicolegal issues, and experience sharing through various formats, the release said.

