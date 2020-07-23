50% beds vacant in government medical college hospitals in Chennai, Health Minister says

At least 50% of beds are vacant in government medical college hospitals in Chennai, while 80% of beds are vacant in COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC) in the city, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.

At the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, there are 1,000 beds for COVID-19 patients, and another 1,000 beds are being added. “However, 50% of the beds are currently vacant at RGGGH. At Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, 60% of the beds are vacant. From 500 beds, Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate now has 750 beds. There are currently 364 patients at the hospital,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

At CCCs in Chennai, 80% of beds are vacant. “People should come for treatment to government hospitals,” he said, when asked about private hospitals charging exorbitant rates.

“Some big hospitals have come up with packages for COVID-19. This is not permitted. The government has capped the treatment cost and will take action under the Clinical Establishments Act if we receive complaints,” he said.

He added that 1,000 ambulances were already deployed for COVID-19. “The Chief Minister has approved the purchase of 500 more ambulances. Of these, we will receive 100 ambulances in a month. In addition, we have given approval for 200 ambulances to be taken on a rental basis wherever required.