5-year-old girl dies after iron gate falls on her at Kilpauk in Chennai

January 30, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau



A five-year-old girl died after a sliding iron gate at a commercial complex in Kilpauk fell on her on Saturday.

She was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, where she died on Sunday morning, the police said.

Case filed

The police have filed a case under Sections 279 and 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to rash handling and negligence and arrested the manager of the complex, Srinivasan, and watchman Sampath. The police said Shankar, a resident of Sivagamipuram, Nammalwarpet, worked as a valet at the commercial complex — BMS Building on Harleys Road, Kilpauk. On Saturday, Shankar’s wife Vani, along with their daughter Harinisri, had come there to meet Shankar.

While Vani went inside, to get Shankar, Harinisri waited at the gate, talking to Sampath, who worked for a private security agency. He was closing the sliding gate, measuring over 4 feet in height and 12 feet in length.

Suddenly, the gate came off its hinges and fell on the girl.

She sustained severe injuries in the head and on the body. She was rushed to the hospital but could not be rescued.and was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem, the police said. An inquiry at the building by the Kilpauk police found the watchman and the manager responsible for the accident.

