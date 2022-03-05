5 Sri Lankan refugees arrested for getting passports with forged documents

March 05, 2022 22:59 IST

They have been living in Porur since 2007 and submitted fake voter ID and Aadhaar

CHENNAI Five persons of a family, who are Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, for allegedly obtaining Indian passports by submitting forged documents.

A press release said following a tip off, the Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, ordered an investigation by the SRMC police. A. Jerald Clagious, 49, who was staying at Ramakrishna Nagar, Porur, a Sri Lankan national along with his wife and three children were found possessing Indian passports obtained by submitting Voter ID and Aadhaar card of Indian citizens.

Advertising

Advertising

On inquiry, it was revealed that A. Jerald Clagious and his family came from Sri Lanka to Chennai in 2007 and were residing at Porur. He allegedly confessed that with a view to migrate to Canada, he obtained Aadhaar and PAN cards by producing fake documents and obtained Indian passports for his children Mary Jensika 23, Reginold, 21, and Mary Sanchika, 20. The police arrested them.