5 special police teams formed to nab two persons who sexually assaulted a woman near Sriperumbudur

December 14, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kancheepuram district police have formed five special police teams to nab two persons who had sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman in a secluded place at Vadamangalam village near Sriperumbudur on Sunday night.

The police said a complaint was filed in the Kavalan app by the victim working in a private company in SIPCOT Industrial Park, Sriperumbudur. On Sunday night, when she was returning home in M.G.R. Nagar after dinner, she said two persons wearing police uniform, riding a two-wheeler, stopped her and asked her to accompany them to the police station for an inquiry. Believing them to be policemen, the victim went with them in the two-wheeler. They stopped the vehicle in a secluded spot at Vadamangalam, close to Sriperumbudur, and sexually assaulted her after threatening her with a knife.

The victim came home and filed a complaint in the Kavalan app. Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar directed the Sriperumbudur All Women Police Station to register a case under three sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Sudhakar has formed five special police teams to nab the culprits. The police were checking if any CCTV camera footage was avaialble in the vicinity of the spot where the woman was accosted by the assailants.