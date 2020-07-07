5 rounded up in Vyasarpadi murder case

CHENNAI

The city police apprehended five suspects who allegedly hacked a 22-year-old youth to death in Vyasarpadi.

The police said the victim, Prasanth, 22, son of fish vendors, was studying second year B.A. Tamil at a private college in Arumbakkam.

On Sunday night, his mother asked him to pick up her friend from the adjacent street and go buy fish in Kasimedu. While he was going on his bike, Prasanth was waylaid on Sundaram Powerline Road and indiscriminately attacked with knives.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police personnel apprehended five youth, who have been identified as Balachandran, 19, Bharath, 21, Socrates, 20, Sudhakar, 19, and Surya Prakash, 19.