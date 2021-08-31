5 robbery accused held in a week

Chennai

31 August 2021 01:42 IST

The Crime investigation personnel attached to the Madipakkam station have, in a week, arrested five accused who allegedly robbed women walking on the streets of Pallikaranai, Pallavaram, Selaiyur and other areas.

On Sunday, the police arrested a three-member gang involved in the crime. Seven gold chains of about 20 sovereigns were seized.

It may be recalled that the police had, last Wednesday, arrested two accused who allegedly snached a gold chain from an elderly woman, who was walking on a road.

