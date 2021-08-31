Chennai

5 robbery accused held in a week

The Crime investigation personnel attached to the Madipakkam station have, in a week, arrested five accused who allegedly robbed women walking on the streets of Pallikaranai, Pallavaram, Selaiyur and other areas.

On Sunday, the police arrested a three-member gang involved in the crime. Seven gold chains of about 20 sovereigns were seized.

It may be recalled that the police had, last Wednesday, arrested two accused who allegedly snached a gold chain from an elderly woman, who was walking on a road.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 1:43:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/5-robbery-accused-held-in-a-week/article36193714.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY