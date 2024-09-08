ADVERTISEMENT

5 retired teachers, alumni of Ramakrishna ashrama school felicitated

Published - September 08, 2024 10:21 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama School alumni meet held on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The school was not just for studying but it also taught us about life, said Nalli Kuppuswamy on Sunday in Chennai. He was speaking at the Grand Alumni Day organised by the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Schools’ Alumni Association.

“All our achievements can only be attributed to the efforts of our school. The way our teachers taught and handled us is a testament to what we have achieved today,” he said.

The association felicitated five retired teachers and three alumni, recognising their work and contributions to society. Accepting the distinguished alumnus award, A.R Srinivasan said: “When I was in school, author Kalki Krishnamurthy would come to spend time with us everyday for about six months. He would brief us about the happenings regarding the independence movement, Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru in a way that would help us understand.”

Stating that the school family was growing, Swami Vimokshananda said this association’s purposes were very clear as it gave an opportunity to introspect. Almuni association president S. Seetharaman, vice-president K.V.S Gopalakrishnan, secretary D. Chandrasekhar, treasurer S. Kedarnath, and other members of the committee also spoke.

