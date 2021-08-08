5 held for stealing lorry with paddy

CHENNAI

08 August 2021 01:26 IST

The vehicle was found in Orikkai in Kancheepuram district

Five persons, including a woman, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing a lorry laden with 25 tonnes of paddy in M.K.B. Nagar police station limits.

On August 3, R. Gopalakrishnan, 50, of K.K. Nagar, Kodungaiyur, drove the lorry laden with 640 bags of paddy weighing 25 tonnes from a godown in Korukkupet and was supposed to deliver it to a rice mill in Tiruvallur district.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan stopped his vehicle with the load on North Avenue and went home after consuming alcohol.

Advertising

Advertising

The next day, he was shocked to find the lorry missing.

Based on his complaint, the police took up investigation and after scrutiny of CCTV footage, the police traced the lorry to Orikkai in Kancheepuram district.

The police arrested D. Raja, 44, of Broadway, R. Parthasarathy, 25, of Vyasarpadi, who are lorry drivers, K. Priya, 37, of Pulianthope, M. Raja, 42, of Orikkai, and S. Selvarasu, 43, of Mullai Nagar in Kancheepuram district.

The gang sold the paddy to a mill.

The police recovered the lorry and the consignment of paddy.