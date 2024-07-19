5 held for smuggling banned tobacco products from A.P.

The St. Thomas Mount police on Thursday arrested five persons, including two women, who allegedly smuggled banned tobacco products from Andhra Pradesh for the purpose of selling them in the city.

In the early hours of Thursday, personnel from St. Thomas Mount police station were conducting vehicle checks at the Alandur roundabout.

Around 2.30 a.m., the police personnel intercepted an autorickshaw with three people, including two women passengers.

As the driver and passengers were evasive when questioned, the police personnel searched the vehicle.

They recovered nine bundles of banned tobacco products, which had been hidden under the driver’s seat of the autorickshaw.

From Sulurpet

The police said the driver, T. Kathirvelu, 39, confessed that he, along with the women, went to Sulurpet in Andhra Pradesh, and was transporting the banned tobacco products into the city.

The police arrested — Kathirvel and N. Kamaraj, 38, of K.K. Nagar, N. Murugan, 37, of Sivagangai, and K. Devi, 31, and L. Devi alias Lakshmi, 34, of Valasaravakkam.