5 held for rape of mentally ill minor in Thirumangalam

CHENNAI

01 November 2021 01:01 IST

Five persons were arrested by the Thirumangalam all-women police in connection with the gang-rape of a 16-year-old mentally ill girl.

The accused were identified as Ramu, 39; Elumalai, 26, of Padi; R. Krishnaraj, 33, of Anna Nagar; and C. Balachandran alias Murugan, 30, of Villivakkam. The police said D. Saravanan, 22, of Arumbakkam, was arrested for abetting the crime.

