5 held for burning a shop

CHENNAI

09 March 2021 01:42 IST

Five persons were arrested on charge of setting a garment shop on fire in January in the Choolaimedu police station limits.

According to the police, Petram, 55, runs a garment shop in a building owned by Nizam. On the morning of January 4, he received information that his shop was on fire. He lodged a complaint with the Choolaimedu police station.

With the help of CCTV footage, the police arrested Rajesh, Ramaraj, Anandan, Balaji and Chandru.

Further investigation revealed that they were hired by Nizam to make him vacate the shop as there was a rental dispute between the two. The police are searching for Nizam.