Chennai

5-day week for govt. staff from January

Government offices in Tamil Nadu will revert to a five-day working week from January 2021 with 100% strength, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam announced on Saturday.

In an order, he said the present six-day working week would be reverted to a five-day schedule.

During the lockdown, the schedule for all government offices was made six days with 50% staff strength. Subsequently, the offices were permitted to function with 100% staff strength from November.

