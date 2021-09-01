₹5 crore worth Kapaleeswarar temple land retrieved

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 01:37 IST

A family had rented it for storing items

The Kapaleeswarar temple administration on Tuesday retrieved a piece of land worth ₹5 crore on Pichupillai Street in Mylapore from a family that had rented it to store items.

The temple began taking steps to retrieve the land measuring 2,166 sq.ft. in 2012 when the son of the original lease-holder had gone to court and obtained a stay.

The court, after a couple of stays, had directed the temple to go through due process of law to retrieve the land, which had been completed only recently.

Sources in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department said the empty plot of land would be used to develop facilities as part of its proposed master plan.