Chennai

₹5 crore worth Kapaleeswarar temple land retrieved

The Kapaleeswarar temple administration on Tuesday retrieved a piece of land worth ₹5 crore on Pichupillai Street in Mylapore from a family that had rented it to store items.

The temple began taking steps to retrieve the land measuring 2,166 sq.ft. in 2012 when the son of the original lease-holder had gone to court and obtained a stay.

The court, after a couple of stays, had directed the temple to go through due process of law to retrieve the land, which had been completed only recently.

Sources in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department said the empty plot of land would be used to develop facilities as part of its proposed master plan.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2021 1:38:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/5-crore-worth-kapaleeswarar-temple-land-retrieved/article36216056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY