ADVERTISEMENT

₹5 crore berthing facility to decongest Kasimedu harbour

Published - June 23, 2024 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to decongest the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai, a new berthing facility at Bharathiyar Nagar will be provided at a cost of ₹5 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan announced various infrastructure facilities at harbours across the State to handle fish catches in a hygienic manner and help transport and market fish.

Some of the announcements made include groynes to be constructed at a cost of ₹25 crore in Ramanathapuram district to minimise sea erosion; groynes at a cost of ₹19 crore at Kanathur Reddykuppam, Chengalpattu district; and improvements to the infrastructure in Pazhaverkadu, Tiruvallur district, at a cost of ₹7 crore. Subsidy to inland fishermen to purchase fishing equipment will also be provided.

The new wharf would help fishermen to auction fish catch from Bharathiyar Nagar in Chennai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Radhakrishnan said feed would be produced at the livestock farm in Chettinad, Sivaganga district, at a cost of ₹5 crore. Nearly 5 lakh pet dogs would be vaccinated against rabies at a cost of ₹1 crore to reduce incidence of rabies in the State. A new hostel building would be built for 300 girl students at the Madras Veterinary College, Vepery, at a cost of ₹25 crore, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US