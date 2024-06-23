GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹5 crore berthing facility to decongest Kasimedu harbour

Published - June 23, 2024 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to decongest the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai, a new berthing facility at Bharathiyar Nagar will be provided at a cost of ₹5 crore.

On Saturday, Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan announced various infrastructure facilities at harbours across the State to handle fish catches in a hygienic manner and help transport and market fish.

Some of the announcements made include groynes to be constructed at a cost of ₹25 crore in Ramanathapuram district to minimise sea erosion; groynes at a cost of ₹19 crore at Kanathur Reddykuppam, Chengalpattu district; and improvements to the infrastructure in Pazhaverkadu, Tiruvallur district, at a cost of ₹7 crore. Subsidy to inland fishermen to purchase fishing equipment will also be provided.

The new wharf would help fishermen to auction fish catch from Bharathiyar Nagar in Chennai.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said feed would be produced at the livestock farm in Chettinad, Sivaganga district, at a cost of ₹5 crore. Nearly 5 lakh pet dogs would be vaccinated against rabies at a cost of ₹1 crore to reduce incidence of rabies in the State. A new hostel building would be built for 300 girl students at the Madras Veterinary College, Vepery, at a cost of ₹25 crore, he added.

