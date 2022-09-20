498 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 20, 2022 00:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Another 498 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to marginally rise in the State. Of the 498 cases, Chennai accounted for 106 cases. There were 48 cases in Coimbatore and 46 in Chengalpattu. Kanyakumari logged 28 cases, while there were 25 cases in Krishnagiri. Tiruvallur had 22 cases, while Ranipet and Salem logged 21 and 20 cases respectively.

Perambalur and Ramanathapuram had no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far in the State reached 35,77,312. As many as 429 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 35,34,277.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The active caseload rose to 4,995. Of this, Chennai accounted for 2,346 active cases, while Coimbatore and Chengalpattu had 465 and 327 active cases each.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As many as 16,005 samples were tested. As of date, 182 oxygen-supported beds, 222 non-oxygen beds and 53 intensive care unit beds were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app