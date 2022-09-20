496 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

A total of 496 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the tally so far to 35,77,808. The number of active cases crossed 5,000 in the State.

As many as 102 persons tested positive for the infection in Chennai. So far, the city has reported a total of 7,89,385 COVID-19 cases. Coimbatore logged 51 cases, while Chengalpattu had 45 cases. There were 27 cases in Kanyakumari, 25 in Tiruvallur, 22 in Kancheepuram and 20 in Erode.

A total of 421 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the recoveries so far to 35,34,698. The State’s active caseload rose to 5,070. Of this, Chennai accounted for 2,352 active cases, while there were 453 active cases in Coimbatore and 367 in Chengalpattu.

The State tested 15,474 samples. According to Monday’s data, Ranipet accounted for the highest positivity rate at 6.3%.