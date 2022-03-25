491 tonnes of banned tobacco products seized: Minister

‘Department of Food Safety keeps a look-out for these items’

From May 2021 to February 2022, food safety officials have seized 91 tonnes of banned tobacco products, while the police have seized 400 tonnes of these items in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Friday.

Inaugurating a training programme for food safety officials, he said the Department of Food Safety kept a look-out for banned tobacco products like ‘gutkha’. Nine outlets were banned for manufacture and sale of these products.

BHOG (Blissful Hygienic Offering to God) certificates were issued to 379 temples to ensure the quality of ‘prasadams’, he said.

The Minister said that under a scheme, the Department was spreading awareness of the need for a gradual reduction in the intake of sugar, salt and fat. It was also making efforts to avoid food wastage. Another initiative — RUCO (Repurpose Used Cooking Oil) — was being implemented. Through this, 1,214 kilolitres of used oil was collected, he said, according to a press release.

The Minister said the Department of Food Safety earned a revenue of ₹38.2 crore through licensing and registration certificate. This was three times the previous year’s tally, he said, lauding the officers for bringing it off.

A total of 32 designated officers, 64 food safety officers and three food analysts were attending the workshop.

Transgender appointed

S. Thamizhselvi, a transgender person from Ranipet, was appointed as project assistant at the National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu. The Minister handed over the appointment order to her.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary and Officer on Special Duty P. Senthilkumar, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam and Director of Food Safety Department and Additional Commissioner K.C. Seran were present.