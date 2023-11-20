49-year-old man arrested for sexually harassing doctor in Abiramapuram

November 20, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kotturpuram all-women police on Sunday arrested a 49-year-old man for sexually harassing a doctor. The police said the complainant, a 40-year-old government doctor from Raja Annamalai Puram, was at her private clinic on Kamarajar Salai in Abiramapuram when a patient came for treatment and handed her a note claiming that it was a prescription from another doctor. Upon seeing that the note had obscene things written on it, she screamed at him, and the man fled. Investigating her complaint, registered under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, the police traced the man, identified as P. Ellappan, and arrested him.

