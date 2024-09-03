ADVERTISEMENT

49 candidates from Manidhaneyam IAS academy clear TNPSC Group I prelims

Published - September 03, 2024 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 49 candidates who received free coaching in Manidhaneyam IAS Academy have cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group I examination 2024-2025.

According to a press release from the academy founder Saidai Duraisamy, the successful candidates will receive scholarship and free coaching from the Academy. Candidates have been requested to call 044-24358373, 24330095, 9840439393 for free coaching. Successful candidates are requested to visit www.mntfreeias.com for registering names for free coaching for the mains examination, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US