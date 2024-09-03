GIFT a SubscriptionGift
49 candidates from Manidhaneyam IAS academy clear TNPSC Group I prelims

Published - September 03, 2024 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 49 candidates who received free coaching in Manidhaneyam IAS Academy have cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group I examination 2024-2025.

According to a press release from the academy founder Saidai Duraisamy, the successful candidates will receive scholarship and free coaching from the Academy. Candidates have been requested to call 044-24358373, 24330095, 9840439393 for free coaching. Successful candidates are requested to visit www.mntfreeias.com for registering names for free coaching for the mains examination, the release said.

