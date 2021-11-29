Chennai

48-year-old man electrocuted in Choolai

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 29 November 2021 01:36 IST
Updated: 29 November 2021 01:36 IST

A 48-year-old government employee was electrocuted outside his house on Salai Street, Choolai, on Sunday.

The Ayanavaram police have filed a case and are investigating.

A police official said Murali Krishnan, who worked at the Secretariat, was returning home after purchasing groceries on Sunday when he slipped and fell.

He was electrocuted when he tried to stand up by grabbing an iron gate, which was in contact with an underground cable, the police said.

