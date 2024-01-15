48 tonnes of waste collected from across the city to reduce pollution, says GCC

January 15, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said it had collected 48 tonnes of waste, including clothes, plastics, and tyres, to reduce the pollution caused during Bhogi.

The highest quantity of waste was collected in Madhavaram zone. A total of 7.04 tonnes of waste was collected in the zone, which included 800 kg of clothes, 140 kg of tyres, 4 tonnes of plastics, and 2 tonnes of other waste materials.

In Royapuram zone, 4.74 tonnes of waste was collected, including 1.28 tonnes of clothes, 860 kg of tyres, 1.35 tonnes of plastics, and 1.26 tonnes of other waste materials. The collection of waste helped reduce pollution in many residential areas of the zones, including Tondiarpet, Tiruvottiyur, Kodambakkam, Teynampet, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur. The GCC also collected a total fine of ₹31,400 from 314 residents who burnt waste. The lowest quantity of waste was collected from residents in zones such as Manali and Alandur, where pollution was reported on Sunday.

The civic body also sensitised students in the 419 schools run by it to reduce pollution caused during Bhogi. GCC workers managed to collect 12.42 tonnes of clothes meant for burning on Sunday. A total of 6.24 tonnes of tyres were also collected from the 15 zones. The highest quantity of tyres were collected by GCC workers from Kodambakkam zone on Sunday.

Mayor R. Priya and GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan launched a rally for school students in T. Nagar ahead of Bhogi to sensitise residents about the public health risk caused by the open burning of waste materials.

“The civic body with support from the National Green Corps conducted sensitisation programmes in all schools, reaching more than 5.5 lakh students. Non-governmental organisations also organised awareness programmes. More than 10,000 pamphlets were distributed to residents’ welfare associations. A forum called, SWM Peoples’ Forum, coordinated with the residents,” said T.G. Srinivasan, Health Education Officer, GCC.

