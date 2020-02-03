4.8 kg of gold seized at city airport over two days

The Chennai Customs, in four separate incidents, seized 4.8 kg of gold, worth ₹2.05 crore, at the Chennai airport. Six were arrested.

According to a press release, on Sunday morning, 48-year-old Ravi came from Bangkok and was held at the exit.

When officials checked him based on suspicion, they found that he had concealed two gold bars and a gold chain — weighing 1.19 kg — in his pockets.

On Saturday, A. Vijayakumari was seen rushing to the departure terminal, and was stopped by the CISF for scanning of baggage, the release said.

They found that she had hidden gold bars, weighing 2.8 kg, inside a cloth pouch attached to her waist. While questioning, she said Ayesha Banu had given her the bars and subsequently, Ayesha, Ibrahim and Vijayakumari were arrested.

In another case on Saturday, 19-year-old Mohamed Azeem Sarook, who came from Colombo, was detained, and officials seized 598 g of gold from him. He was later arrested. The same day, 19-year-old Jabir Ali was held for hiding 296 g of gold, the press release added.