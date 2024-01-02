47th edition of the annual Chennai Book Fair set to open from tomorrow

January 02, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 1,000 stalls have been set up as part of the 47th edition of the Chennai Book Fair, which is all set to open on Wednesday at the YMCA grounds at Nandanam in Chennai.

According to a press release issued by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), about 900 book stalls have been set up this year. Customers will also get a 10% discount on book purchases made at the fair.

However, timings on working days have been shortened this time around to ease the burden on stall members. “In previous editions, the footfall dropped during the weekdays, especially during the day. This caused difficulties to stall members since they had to open early. Hence, we decided to push back the opening time,” said Senthilnathan, executive member, BAPASI.

The fair will be open to the public from 2 p.m. to 8:30 pm. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekends from January 3 to 21.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department will put up a stall along with the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, World Tamil Research Centre, among others. Apart from this, for the second time, Thirunangai Press LLP will also be at the book fair. “There has been an interest on environment related books, so the number of stalls on ecology has also significantly increased,” he added.

Additionally, Poompuhar, an initiative by the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation to uplift the livelihood of the artisans, will have a hall in the premises for the public to visit. BAPASI has also organised competitions for students to take part in during the course of the book fair.